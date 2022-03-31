10 Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area (Happy National Tater Day!)

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho … because it’s National Tater Day!

So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this.

And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans 😏

I believe National Tater Day was originally for potatoes in general, but now National Potato Day is its own day in August. So … there’s a whole other day for that, and now National Tater Day has become more about celebrating tater tots, fries, and sweet potatoes.

According to National Today, “People have been celebrating National Tater Day since 1843. Traders would come and exchange goods, particularly potato slips that allowed them to buy and grow the plant. This is the oldest trade convention ever known and celebrated. While it may have had its fair share of ups and downs, the tater is loved and enjoyed by many today.”

Well, to celebrate National Tater Day, let’s show some love to the best local places to get tater tots!

Many of these businesses have locations all throughout Boise, Meridian, and Nampa – and I didn't just pull from my own experiences and opinions, I also checked out a bunch of Google and Yelp reviews! (Y'all have nothing but amazing things to say about these places.)

Here are the 10 Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area 👇

