For many, today is just, “the day after Valentine’s Day.” But for me, and for all of my other single friends out there, today is Singles Awareness Day. If you’re single and totally over all the Valentine’s Day talk … then this holiday is for you.

According to National Today, “Originally, Valentine’s Day became a SAD (Singles Awareness Day) day for people without significant others, so they decided to revolt and take that acronym back. They chose empowerment and self-love instead of indulging in a self-loathing soiree.”

So, let’s have a day of self-love and treating ourselves to whatever we enjoy! Whether by yourself or with your friends, however you prefer, take yourself on the perfect date today and enjoy celebrating Singles Awareness Day! (Ideas 👇)

5 Fun Ways to Celebrate Singles Awareness Day in Boise

