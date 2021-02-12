Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is back for 2021!

This bazaar event is the perfect kick-off to the yard sale season by giving you a chance to gather all the stuff that's cluttering up your homes and businesses and put it out for sale!

If for any reason weather is an issue, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale will inform sellers and the public immediately.

Remember, when checking in Friday, there WILL be security overnight, but sellers are responsible for keeping their goods dry i.e. tarps, covers etc. There will NOT be materials available for rent or to buy to cover your sites overnight Friday-Saturday.

Search your homes, attic to basement, cupboard to closet and storeroom to garage. Bring it all out and make some money selling it to folks in our community who can use it. Plus, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is a great shopping opportunity to find that rare treasure you can't live without! Remember, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so share the wealth this year at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale.

Whether you’re a collector or homemaker, rummaging hobbyist or just curious, Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale offers one full day of hawking gently-used goods and haggling over fair market bargain prices in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Plus you can make a difference in the community by donating any unsold items to The Arc, who will be there ready to collect (tax deductible, too!) More information click here.

Join the thousands of people who make Idaho's Largest Garage Sale the spectacular event it is year after year.

Admission: Ages 15 & Under=$3 and Ages 16 & Older= $5