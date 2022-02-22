One young Idaho writer got a big break in the industry by being a little sneaky. At just 8 years old Dillon Helbig is in great demand. Dillon loves to write and his latest creation is a book called "The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis". He must have just known that it was going to be a big hit because he gave up his only copy to share with the public. His young, creative mind was right.

In an interview Dillon told Chanel 2 news that he hid the book on a shelf at the Lake Hazel Library in Ada County and when he told his parents they thought he was kidding.

According to the article, "It wasn't hidden for long - the book became a popular hit and now has a 10-year waiting list. The 81-page book bound with red leather is a compilation of Christmas adventures, all hand-written by Dillon himself."

You can see from the Lake Hazel Library website screenshot below that there are currently 143 people on the waitlist to see Dillon's book for themselves, it is after all one of a kind.

Dillon book library hold Dillon book library hold loading...

The library website notes that the book has color illustrations and categorizes the book in Humorous stories, Christmas stories, Juvenile fiction, Comic books, and Juvenile fiction.

The books summery is: "Eight-year-old Dylan's self-produced book recounts his adventures at the North Pole and Winter Camp, as well as what happens when he is swallowed by a turkey."

Since little Dillon is so proud of where he is from and where the book originated the back cover says, "Made in Idaho"

