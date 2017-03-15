Wanna cheer up? Move here.

WalletHub has come out with its list of the happiest cities in America for 2017 and, well, let's just say things are looking up on the left coast, with eight of the top 10 tucked in California.

The rankings come from an examination of 150 cities in 30 different categories, including depression rate, commute time, weather, divorce rate and physical health index.

There must be something in the water out there, which may explain why we're always hearing about droughts in the Golden State.

10 Happiest Cities

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Irvine, CA San Francisco, CA Sioux Falls, SD Huntington Beach, CA San Diego, CA Oakland, CA Santa Rosa, CA Washington, D.C.

And while those in California may be grinning from ear to ear from the moment they wake up to the moment they put their heads back down on the pillow, the same cannot be said for these other towns, which is where people really need to turn their frowns upside down.

10 Unhappiest Cities