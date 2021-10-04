The very popular and oh so loved Boise Hawks' Baseball-o-ween has been cancelled this year. It is a wonderful annual event that was set to take place at Memorial Stadium. The fun and spooky family event was a partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department. Not all hope is lost though, just postponed. The Boise Hawks' Baseball-o-ween has been postponed until spring of 2022, hopefully when the COVID Pandemic has calmed down.

The Hawks website announcement reads:

"As much as we have looked forward to enjoying Baseball-o-ween, with the current situation regarding COVID-19 and its effects on our healthcare system it is difficult to host this event safely," said John Tomlinson, ITD highway safety manager. "While we are disappointed to postpone this event, we are looking forward to participating in more community events with the Boise Hawks."

They also postponed BallparktoberFest, their annual beer tasting event at Memorial Stadium, until the Spring of 2022, saying:

“With TreeFort, AleFort, and various similarly themed events going on throughout the state, we unfortunately had to postpone BallparktoberFest until the spring. With all the scheduling conflicts, we were having difficulties securing an appropriate number of vendors and, at the end of the day, wanted to make sure we were able to put on an event our fans and friends expect from us. Once we receive the 2022 Pioneer Baseball League schedule, BallparktoberFest will be put right on the calendar.” – Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

Dont worry Boise the events will eventually be back in full swing, and until then there are still a lot of great festive things to check out in the Boise and the Treasure Valley, check some out below.

