If you grew up here maybe it seems normal to have this many high speed chases happen, but to the rest of us there seems to be a lot! If you were in the Meridian area in this afternoon you may have seen some of it or heard the sirens from it. According to Meridian Police Department's Media Release, There was a 30-year-old Caldwell resident named Joey Willard evaded police.

The release goes on to say that today around 1:30PM Ada County deputies responded to a dispatch call for reckless driving in progress. Information provided to officers also indicated that the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle. Once Joey Willard entered into Meridian jurisdiction, the Meridian Police continued pursuit southbound on Ten Mile and Franklin.

Joey was not giving up easy, he refused to yield or stop and at times accelerated to speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour. The suspect continued fleeing eastbound on Amity and finally southbound on Robinson. While continuing southbound on Robinson officers executed a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT).

This video is a little older (made about 6 years ago) but shows the PIT maneuver.



Joey couldn't get past it and he was quickly apprehended by officers and transported to the Ada County Jail for and charged him with (1) count felony Attempting to Flee or Elude a Police Officer, one (1) count felony Possession of Stolen Property, one (1) count misdemeanor Driving While Under the Influence (second offense) and one (1) count misdemeanor Driving Without Privileges.

The Meridian Police Department would like to thank Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Kuna Police Department, and Idaho State Police for their assistance in safely apprehending the suspect.

