April 5th-9th Is “DoTheRight” Week In Meridian Idaho

I've always been a fan of #BoiseKind because I've seen it over and over again. Yes more people from out of state are moving to the Treasure Valley and we're all concerned that this will change the dynamic in our kind corner of the world. What if all of these people are moving here because they've seen the difference and they want to be and part of it and contribute to our community? If that's the case here's a great opportunity for all of us locals and newbies to jump right in and make our community a bit better that it already is. @HelloMeridian is spearheading "Do The Right" week and provided some great ideas via their Instagram post on how we can all make a positive difference.

"This week is Meridian's annual "Do The Right" week! It's a week in Meridian where we try to do a kind thing to the person to our right. One week to find a way to do kindness for your neighbor. For no other reason, than to share joy. It's pretty incredible. We'll be joining in, and we invite you to do so as well. Share this post if you'd like, or make your own up with an invitation to your friends. We invite Meridian (and all the Treasure Valley) - individuals and businesses - to think of some ways to make someone smile. Just a few ideas we came up with:

💛 Take donuts to local nurses or the post office.

💛Pick some tulips and take to a neighbor.

💛 Pay for the people behind you in the drive-through.

💛 Write a kind note and leave it on a strangers car.

💛 Make cookies and take it to people you see every day, but don't know their names.

💛 As a family, gather together to find some food from your pantry to donate to the Meridian food bank.

So you have some ideas? Share them below in the comments. As you participate in this special week, remind others to join by using hashtags #dotheright #mymeridian and #hellomeridian What a great place to live. 💛 @meridianidaho"