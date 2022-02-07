Auburn Releases Statement on Bryan Harsin Job Status

What on earth is going on with Bryan Harsin and Auburn University? Just last week, we began get hear reports from Auburn boosters, fans, and those close to the program that head football coach Bryan Harsin was potentially under review. With a new university president being sworn in- it was becoming widely speculated that a change would be made.

Up to this point, there has been no official change.

To be coaching at the University of Auburn, it's obvious that Bryan Harsin is no stranger to the college football world:

It's the commentary that is now surrounding his behavior and reputation that have Harsin in the hot seat, miles away from his hometown of Boise, Idaho

Not only is Harsin being attacked for an alleged affair with an assistant in the football program-- which has not been confirmed, by the way--but he is more aggressively being attacked for the amount of players and staff leaving the program. This year along, following his first season at Auburn, about 20 players have left-- some publicly saying that he "doesn't care" about the personal lives of players.

The pundits, sports writers, and armchair quarterbacks have been having a wild time writing and recapping the good, bad, and ugly surrounding Harsin. Many said he may not make it through the weekend.

Today, having made it through the weekend, the University of Auburn released a statement:

The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.

While vague, we're clearly learning that former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is indeed being "investigated" and that eventually, a "decision" must be made-- even if it's just keeping Harsin right where he's at--the helm of the football program.

