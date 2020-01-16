Bogus Addresses Parking and Driving Conditions

This past weekend was supposed to be a dream for skiers and snowboarders who planned to shred at Bogus. The mountain was promising crazy amounts of fresh powder and while mother nature delivered the infrastructure at Bogus did not. Unfortunately a ton on people ended up being sent home before they even strapped their boards on due to a lack of parking and overall lack of capacity. Another concern that was voiced loudly was the lack of plowing on the road making it a treacherous drive up to Bogus. Here is the plan to remedy the concerns along with commentary from the CEO of Bogus.

In regards to winter driving conditions on Bogus Basin Road, Bogus runs two 12-hour shifts to plow and sand the road.

If you're driving up to Bogus consider this:

Four-wheel drive/all-wheel drive vehicles, or traction devices, with appropriate tires are "strongly encouraged."

Drive slow and safe as conditions allow.

Use the slow vehicle turnouts.

Be patient and respectful of other drivers on the road.

Here are some additional measures that are being taken. Wilson said Bogus has retained a team to provide flaggers at the intersection of Bogus Basin Road and Curling Drive.

Additional parking attendants will be stationed in lots on weekends and holidays when needed. If lots approach capacity a "parking lot temporarily full" sign will be placed at the intersection of Bogus Basin Road and Curling Drive in Boise.

Regarding parking, carpooling is encouraged (three or more). Priority spaces for carpools are available at Bogus on a first-come, first-served basis.