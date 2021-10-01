If there's one thing the Treasure Valley really knows how to do right during Halloween season, it's host the best Trunk or Treats!

Believe it or not, I never heard of a "Trunk or Treat" until I moved to Boise almost a decade ago! Where I grew up you trick or treated in your own neighborhood or the local shopping centers. But here in the Treasure Valley? The most popular candy hoarding destinations are in parking lots at local businesses, town halls and churches.

Participating cars and vans pop open their decorated trunks so that children can safely make their way from parking spot to parking spot, collecting a stash of Pixie Sticks, Candy Corn and more! It's a really cool sight to see if you haven't been to one before!

We're working hard on our decorations for this year's Meridian Trunk or Treat, on October 21! But hey, maybe Meridian's a little bit out of your way and you're looking for a trunk or treat a little closer to your neighborhood. Check out our guide and find the one closest to you!

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

