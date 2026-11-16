Could you imagine not having enough food to feed your family during Thanksgiving or Christmas? Affordability is the big buzzword in politics, and most Americans are living it. Thankfully, most Idahoans have the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries to provide food, shelter, and so much more to those in need.

Dandy Andy Millers Mission

The Rescue Mission has been serving our Treasure Valley for over sixty-eight years. They have campuses in Boise and Canyon County. Veterans, children, families, and so many others depend on the staff and donors of the Boise Rescue Mission.

Miller's Mission and The Boise Rescue Mission

Kevin Miller has partnered with the Boise Rescue Mission for over 15 years through Miller’s Mission. The program happens twice a year and involves the community. Mr. Miller, along with Beau, Sweet William, Reverend Bill, Tea Party Bob, Patriot Ray, and Hugo Hugo Promotions, brings their entire team to the Nampa Walmart on Garrity in Franklin.

The Fall event is always held the week before Thanksgiving and the week before Memorial Day. Thousands of Idahoans benefit from the donations from these two events.

How To Make A Difference

KEVIN MILLER Miller's Mission

You can donate here. Mr.Miller will be collecting Turkeys till Saturday night at 6pm. Kevin Miller will be at the remote broadcast location on from 6am-6pm. Individuals, businesses, and groups are invited to come down donate, take a picture with Turkey Miller helping to feed Treasure Valley Families.

A Reason To Give

Dandy Andy KIDO TALK RADIO Miller's Mission

Please make sure you give a turkey and don't be a turkey.

Millers Mission Photos Nampa, Idaho How You Can Help! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Treasure Valley Subaru Miller's Mission Spring 2026 Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone