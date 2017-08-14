Boise State Gears Up for Season Kickoff; Invites Fans to Fan Appreciation Day

The countdown to Boise State's first game of the 2017 season is on, but a week before they take on Troy the team wants to say "thank you" to Bronco Nation with a special Fan Appreciation Day!

Some of the preseason rankings are out and Boise State is sitting just outside of this year's Amway Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25. With 49 votes, the Broncos are tied with Notre Dame for #29 in the rankings. A few of BSU's 2017 opponents also received votes in the poll including San Diego State, BYU, Wyoming, Troy and Colorado State. The next set of rankings, the AP Top 25 poll, will be released on Monday, August 21st.

The week before the first game, Bronco Nation is invited to check out the team's fall scrimmage for FREE! Kickoff is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th and if you've never been on "The Blue" before, you'll want to stick around after the scrimmage. Once it's over, Boise State is opening the gates on the 50-yard line to let fans onto the field to meet the team and grab some photos/autographs from players, coaches and Buster Bronco!

Don't have anything for the team to sign? No worries, fans will get a 2017 Schedule Poster when they come through the gates.