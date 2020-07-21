Boise State Projected as Mountain Division Champ

We aren't sure what to expect of Boise State's football season just yet and the Coronavirus has interrupted that, as it has everything else this year. With colleges canceling fall football, like the College of Idaho has locally (postponing until the fall) and major conferences canceling Division I non-conference games--many are wondering what could be next. Nationally recognized college football commentators are even saying publicly, with the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide--a fall football season may not make sense at all.

Despite the uncertainty, the Mountain West Conference is moving forward with SOME pre-season traditions while unsure of what could be next. Just today, they've unveiled pre-season rankings and predictions.

For the thirteenth year in a row, Boise State is a favorite--expected to win the Mountain Division and face San Diego State (the Western Division favorite) in the conference championship.

We're hoping that there WILL be a season and ideally, some attendance at games--with everything up in the air, we'll continue to keep you posted.