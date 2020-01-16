Buy Tylenol? Claim Your Portion of $6.3 Million

This is totally random and a little bit weird, I get it...but I have always kept an eye on Class Action Lawsuits. Believe it or not, these things happen WAY more often then most would ever expect. What's wrong with getting money that is rightfully yours, BACK--at the price of the company who wronged you as a consumer? Absolutely nothing, in my humble opinion,

Currently, there is a class action settlement underway with Johnson & Johnson, a major corporation, surrounding the packaging of Infant Tylenol.

According to the plaintiffs, the name and the photo on the packaging of this Infant Tylenol was misleading because it made it appear that the medicine was made and formulated FOR INFANTS--meanwhile, it was more expensive and in terms of ingredients, identical to Children's Tylenol.

If you purchased this particular product, you're eligible to receive some money back-- you just have to file your claim for free online. According to the lawsuit, U.S. residents who purchased this product between the dates of October 3rd, 2014 and January 6th, 2020 are entitled to $2.15 for every 1 ounce bottle or 2 ounce bottle purchased-- with the limit of up to seven bottles.

There is no proof of purchase required.

Submit your claim form, HERE.