Nothing quite spreads holiday cheer like a new furry member of the family. Plus nothing feels quite a s warm and fuzzy inside as knowing that you are rescuing an animal. So really could there be a better gift to give or to receive for Christmas, New Years or anything else you are celebrating then a pet from the Idaho Humane Society? I don't think so.

Idaho Humane Society is all about making friends for life. "The mission of the Idaho Humane Society is to advocate for the welfare and responsible care of animals, protect them from neglect and cruelty, and promote humane education, awareness, and compassion."

They have a ton of wonderful and worthy additions for your family. Even if you are not in a place or ready to add a furry friend give the gift of a donation to Idaho Humane Society. "This holiday season, a perfect gift for a friend, family member, or co-worker is a lifesaving donation to the Idaho Humane Society memorialized with a card that you can give." Find out more here.

Idaho Humane Society Christmas Card

Now here are the amazing adorable pets just waiting for you and your loving home. Visit the adoptable animals Tuesday-Sunday (closed on Mondays) at 1300 S Bird Street, Boise, Idaho 83709. Tuesdays-Saturdays: 11am to 7pm & Sundays: 11am to 5pm