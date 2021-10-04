‘Dancing With The Stars Live!’ Is Coming To Boise In 2022

Another awesome, star studded live event is coming to Boise in March of next year... Here's everything you need to know!

Dancing With The Stars LIVE! is coming to Boise's Morrison Center March 24th of next year and tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10 am! The news just dropped, DWTS LIVE!, "Starring .Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Professional Dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov,Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart!" This is going to be a lot of fun! It's a Thursday night in March (the 24th) at Boise's Morrison Center and this is going to be quite the event! You've seen the action on tv, but that's not nearly as cool as seeing it up close and in person!

In their announcement, the Morrison Center noted that you'll be able to see a range of incredible dances, "from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns."

Ticket prices will range from $59.50 up to $79.50 and VIP packages will be available for those who want to spend a little bit more for an enhanced experience. I guess the great news is that live events are truly back in the Treasure Valley. Did you hear the other exciting announcement? Boise Music Festival is coming back in 2022, get all the info (that we have on that so far) here!

