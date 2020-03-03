Dish Will Pay You $1,000 To Do This

There are very few things that I can honestly say that I LOVE. I love my job. I love my family. I love my cat. I love Seinfeld...and I love The Office. Oh, and I love tequila.

That's all there is to it, right? I'm sure I didn't miss anything.

Watching The Office is such a habit of mine, I watch at least one episode a night. Most nights, I watch several and let's be honest, I'm usually falling asleep to it. I don't know why the show makes me laugh so much--I'm sure that I've seen every episode a million times by now over the years. What I didn't know, however, was that I could get PAID to watch it.

If you're an 'Office' fan, I'm sure I've grabbed your attention, too.

Dish is actually looking to pay someone $1,000 to watch every single episode of The Office. The catch? You'll have to watch 15 hours of the show in just nine days. If you're a die hard fan like myself...you'll welcome the challenge.

How many times does Stanley roll his eyes? How often does Dwight yell for Michael Scott? Is Phyllis REALLY obsessed with Bob Vance? These are all things that Dish wants to know from YOU in this research project.

You've got until the 16th of March to apply. For more on the process including details that you will need to include in a video, click HERE.