Driver Knocks Out Power For Over 1,000 Idaho Residents

You're all snuggled up at home on the couch. Your bowl of popcorn (extra butter of course) is piping hot, you've got your favorite drink full of ice, and you're about to start binging your favorite show when...darkness. You find yourself enveloped in nothing but pure, spooky darkness.

The screen goes dark, and you realize this is the most obnoxious form of inconvenience known to man. The power went out, and you're understandably upset, but it'll be even worse when you find out why.

A driver in Pocatello decided (we're guessing, the cause of the crash has yet to be revealed) to ruin a bunch of people's Sunday by crashing directly into a power pole on West Quinn Road. By doing so, said driver took out power for over 1,100 people in the surrounding area.

Luckily, crews were able to do their thing and restore power to residents after about four hours, after being forced to close part of West Quinn Road to safely make said repairs. No word on if residents were able to finish their binge sessions at home.

Pocatello police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.