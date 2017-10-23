Enjoy FREE Sushi in BoDo This Week
The first ever "Free Sushi Day" was such a hit, that this BoDo restaurant couldn't wait to do it again in 2017!
PF Chang's in BoDo will host the free sushi on Thursday, October 26th. Guests who choose to dine-in will receive a complimentary California or Spicy Tuna Roll! All you have to do to receive your free roll is mention the "Free Sushi Day" promotion or show them the offer by clicking HERE.
When the promotion launched in 2016, PF Chang's rolled over 98,600 free sushi rolls across the country. They expect to roll even more in 2017, so swing by the Boise location at 391 S 8th Street to take enjoy your free roll!