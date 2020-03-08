EPA Says These Products Can Combat Coronavirus

It's no secret that the Coronavirus is on the minds of everyone right now. While I personally haven't been affected or known anyone up to this point who has either, it's a real issue and it's only a matter of time before it reaches the State of Idaho. World and United States health officials are making it very clear-- it's time that we brace for the impact of this disease as it spreads to our communities.

The best things that we can do are really the same things that we can do to avoid any sort of sickness all together. Avoid touching your face, wash your hands, avoid dirty surfaces in public and for this scenario in particular--really consider where you're going and in what crowd you'll be spending time.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of products that they say can reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19, or, Coronavirus. the list of products includes:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions Clorox Disinfecting Spray

Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

For the entire list, click HERE.

The CDC says that washing your hands with soap and water remains the best way to prevent the spreading.