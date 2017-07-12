‘Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Confirms Jon Snow’s Parents?
Game of Thrones is understandably interested in throwing fans off the scent of its bigger twists, and star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has practically served as emissary in that respect. Still, the once-and-future Jaime Lannister may have cleared up any lingering doubt over Jon Snow’s true origins.
You’re warned of spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 6 from here on out, but even as book readers have long suspected that author George R.R. Martin laid clues that Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen would be revealed as Jon Snow’s parents, the HBO adaptation has only confirmed the Stark half of that theory. Rhaegar’s involvement would seem a given, and an HBO-sanctioned infographic confirmed as much shortly thereafter, but few involved with the show have been willing to acknowledge as much. That said, Coster-Waldau may have proven himself the exception. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, the Lannister star jokingly excused keeping Jon Snow‘s resurrection under-wraps last year:
Well Jon Snow is dead. Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead.
Granted – he still doesn’t specify which Targaryen – but it’s hardly a swerve Game of Thrones appears to be setting up. The real mystery lies in how and when Jon himself will learn this information, and what anyone will do with it.
We’ll see if any of the Targaryen and Stark family trees shake loose when Season 7 premieres this Sunday, so stay tuned.