Game of Thrones is understandably interested in throwing fans off the scent of its bigger twists, and star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has practically served as emissary in that respect. Still, the once-and-future Jaime Lannister may have cleared up any lingering doubt over Jon Snow’s true origins.

Well Jon Snow is dead. Jon Stark-Targaryen has risen from the dead.

Granted – he still doesn’t specify which Targaryen – but it’s hardly a swerve Game of Thrones appears to be setting up. The real mystery lies in how and when Jon himself will learn this information, and what anyone will do with it.