Garden City’s glow-up won’t be ignored. A rich index of culture and creativity, the once-bitty city is redefining its place in the Treasure Valley, one glass-slipper establishment at a time.

Located along the banks of the Boise River, the charming city is leveraging its place on the Boise Green Belt to attract beltway users to its array of quirky-cool businesses.

A hamlet of wineries, cideries, craft breweries and artists, Garden City’s business community, as well as its residential community, has grown exponentially as compared to decades past. Spurring the growth is a partnership forged between public and private Idaho businesses—an initiative largely spearheaded by the Garden City Urban Renewal Agency.

Chief among the initiative’s list of collaborators and donors is the city of Garden City, the Idaho Wine Commission, the Riverside Hotel, US Bank, the Visual Arts Collective, Audio Lab Recording Studio and Surel’s Place.

According to the Garden City Idaho website, additional support provided by local and commercial vendors “pays for 44% of all property taxes in the city.” In short, if not for the efforts of commerce both big and small, the city’s residents would incur the tax liability.

The goal of the partnership is to showcase the municipality’s unique aesthetics and commitment to creative living. In an act of marketing genius, the Garden City Urban Renewal Agency launched the Garden City Artisans™ Wayfinding Signs and Maps—a pathway featuring local cuisine and entertainment venues.

Evoking a sense of free-spirited fun, the pathway reads like a treasure map to a pirate’s booty of craft brews, good eats and fantastic times.

How’s it work?

Along the pathway are three directional signs to help thrill-seekers find their way: “Create” for creators; “Play” for park enthusiasts; and “Taste” for the food-is-life crowd.

Our Top Faves of the Create, Play and Taste Pathways

CREATE

Surel's Place – 212 E 33rd Street – surelsplace.org

A live-in residency for artists, Surel’s Place was started by the late Surel Lee Mitchell. Home of the Live/Work/Create District, Surel’s Place is a non-profit and quintessential champion of artistic living and expression.

Lala's Fresh Pots – lalasfreshpots.com

Known for delectably different works of agateware, full-time potter Kayla (“Lala”) infuses her appreciation of geology and nature throughout all facets of her work.

PLAY

Esther Simplot Park – 3206 W Pleasanton Ave

A 55-acre site, Esther Simplot Park amenities include playgrounds, wetlands, fishing, wading zones, a beach outfitted with a children’s swim area, reservable shelters for special events!

TASTE

Wildflour Bakery - 304 E. 42nd Street

Hungry for hand-made, small-batch cookies, muffins, breakfast breads and scones? Wildflour Bakery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth! Bonus: Wildflour Bakery and Bigwood Bread have merged their companies! Head to the Boise Coffee House to enjoy their sweet treats!

Crooked Fence Brewing - 5220 North Sawyer – crookedfencebrewing.com

Since 2012, Crooked Fence Brewing has been a celebrated Treasure Valley craft brewery. Committed to the “art and science” of quality brewing, the team is on a mission to deliver brews reminiscent of Boise’s one-of-a-kind culture!

If Garden City’s glow-up lights your fire, visit the Garden City Artisans™ Pathway Map for the complete list of the city’s most playful, tasty, and creative establishments!

Get our free mobile app

We'll Take Ya to the Candy Shop...9 of them, in fact

13 Boise Boutiques & Brands + 38 local looks to love

The Most Stunning Venues in Idaho For Your 2022 Wedding Spring is here and love is in the air! It's time to start planning your dream wedding right here in Idaho.

10 Treasure Valley Nonprofits That Are Total Gems

14 Treasure Valley Playgrounds & Skateparks to Visit ASAP