Gas Prices Across Idaho Have Finally Fallen

If it has felt like you've been paying a little less at Idaho gas stations lately, you're not imagining it. The average price of gas in our state has fallen below the national average.

That hasn't happened for over a year according to AAA. The average price for gas in Idaho is now $2.57 per gallon, the national average just one cent more,

Our prices have risen 2.5 cents over the past month, and we are up 19 cents from the same time a year ago, however, that growth has finally slowed more than the national average.

Experts credit a severe winter in many regions of the country for potential increases in heating oil, and that actually does impact the cost of gas for our cars too.