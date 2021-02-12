Get Your Booth Now

Every year, people throughout Idaho and nearby states mark their calendars with the date of this fun, family-friendly event. Last year over 13,000 people browsed among hundreds of booths. Food vendors and a kid’s play area also make this a satisfying, entertaining day for everyone to enjoy.

There's no better time than right now to get your booth at this year's Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, happening Saturday, May 15th, 2021 beginning at 7 AM at the Expo Idaho.

You may ask why? It's actually very simple.

As the thousands and thousands of pour in after doors open at 7 a.m ., the best of the best is going to be picked off by those waiting to get in! Those booths towards the front of Expo Idaho will be the first to have people peruse their goods, and they will receive ever more attention.

You know what you want to sell, and you know you want to sell it fast. The sooner you buy your booth, the closer you are to the heat of the action, and the more likely you are to rake in that money!

That's why there's no better time than now to get your booth for Idaho's Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, May 15th.