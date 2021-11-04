Help The Building Hope Project with Bright Bank
The Building Hope Project is formerly known as the Canyon County Habitat for Humanity. The organization helps build homes for families in need in the community. They serve Idaho’s Treasure Valley including Ada, Canyon, Owyhee, and Gem counties.
The Building Hope Idaho Project website says, "The Building Hope Project is a faith-driven, grass-roots nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places that they can call home. As an organization, we believe that a good home and affordable housing is the foundation for a better life. Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities."
The Television show The American Dream recently featured The Gem state's Building Hope Project. Check it out here....
Bright Bank is one of the many local companies that partner with The Hope Project to help benefit the great work done. Currently Bright Bank locations all have boxes and are collecting food donations to help stock the pantries of the homes that are almost done being built.
Bright Bank has a few locations around the Treasure Valley were you are welcome to stop by and donate food to the boxes.
