This summer's total solar eclipse will bring in visitors from all over the country.

Some businesses are trying to cash in the hard way.

August 21st, the Pacific Northwest is expecting a lot of traffic from people wanting the best possible view of the total solar eclipse. In Idaho, Cascade, Idaho Falls, and Weiser are all expecting a boost in tourism. You can also see the total solar eclipse from Portland, where numerous people are reporting hotels cancelling reservations and raising prices on the rooms. We've heard reports that hotels in Portland are charging upwards of $1,000 per night around the time of the eclipse.

Hotels in the viewing area of the eclipse are realizing they can charge more money per room, so they're cancelling reservations (some from almost a year ago) and trying to cash in. This is the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979, so the demand is high. Unfortunately, this appears to be happening at numerous hotels. If you check Expedia, you can see for yourself. Hotels have figured this out and aren't hiding it.

Sadly, in Oregon, this isn't illegal. Hotels can cancel reservations and change prices on the fly, but that can't falsely allude to one price then charge another. Have you seen any hotels in Idaho trying to pull the same trick? Let us know in the comments.