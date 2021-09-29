Idaho City Days Returns This Weekend!

We love an event that isn't cancelled! 2021 has unfortunately been a lot more like 2020 than I think anyone anticipated. All kinds of festivals and events have been cancelled because Covid-19 stays all kinds of rampant. Boise Music Festival was halted. The Hyde Park Street Festival was cancelled for this year. Just all the 2020 vibes. Blah! But one event that hasn't been canceled is Idaho City Days.

This weekend (October 2nd, 2021 & October 3rd, 2021), Idaho City Days makes it's triumphant return with tons to do all day long. From 7am- 7pm there are events catering to whatever you're into. If you just want to explore the city a bit and learn some history, there's a walking tour from 10am- 11am on both days.

Probably the best part is the carnival situation that takes place from 11am- 5pm (also on both days. Equal opportunity fun). You can play classic carnival games and munch on fair food, buy from local vendors, and take in some cool art. Of course there's also a beer garden because that makes everything more fun. And for the history buffs still hanging out, there's an open house for historical buildings.

The entire weekend kicks off at 7pm on Friday night with the Western Gathering Jam Session. You can check out all the details and sponsors here. If you're up for it, it's not that long a drive to get to Idaho City from Boise and the drive gets really pretty as you near the town. And who doesn't like any opportunity for carnival food?

30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow On Friday night, 16 of the pilots flying in this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic inflated their balloons to put on a stunning, uniquely Boise light show!

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z