Idaho Diaper Bank Helping Families

What a great organization!

When it comes to baby's diapers....well, they're expensive. According to KTVB, diapers run about $100 a month per child, and for some families in Idaho that could be tough to afford. Luckily there are people like Shawna Walz of Boise - who started Idaho Diaper Bank in 2014.

You can help the Idaho Diaper bank by donated diapers of any size (even open boxes), CLICK HERE for a list of drop-off locations. You can also donate cash which-according to KTVB - "the diaper bank has negotiated a discounted price with manufacturers", so they're able to stretch those dollars to buy nearly 3x the number of diapers that can be purchased by individuals.

If you-or someone you know-need diapers for your little ones click the button below to get a list of locations!