Who would’ve thought that a small yet delicious, sugar-filled food could fuel the next big culinary craze in the Treasure Valley? As everyone discovers Idaho, donut shops continue to flood our local food feeds both on social media and in our brick-and-mortar neighborhoods.

Why are so many Idahoans loving the donuts? Why would someone go to a donut shop when there’s plenty of options at your favorite supermarket? For years, Idahoans have gone to Pastry Perfections for its donuts and pastries. The food is made fresh daily, and they’re so popular that one local radio company hand-delivers their product to listeners recognized for their community work.

Photo by Kobby Mendez on Unsplash doughnut with toppings

Krispy Kreme opened several years ago on Eagle Road. Despite a massive fire, the facility continues to churn out dozens of donuts daily. Let’s not forget other local favorites like DK Donuts and Mojo’s Donuts.

Recently, Dunkin Donuts decided to pull the plug on its first Idaho location. But we all know it’s only a matter of time before they fall in love with Gem State Donut Lovers.

Why do Idahoans love donuts so much?

Photo by Anastasiia Chepinska on Unsplash white and black floral round decor

We spoke to a local business owner who owns several donut locations. He told us the following: “Most Idahoans are not big drinkers, but they do love sugary sweets. And there’s nothing sweeter than a donut.

So who is coming to Idaho? Have you heard of Parlor Donuts? They’re in 23 states, and according to this report, they, like everyone else in America, are coming to Meridian. No details have been released on an opening date.

They do have several locations in Utah and California, so Idaho expansion would be their next logical step, considering how much the Gem State is growing. You can do your own self scouting report on Parlor Donuts by looking here.

10 Reasons Idaho Needs A Dunkin' Donuts Just in case this actually happens. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Pastry Perfection Has Been Part of Our Family’s Birthdays for Years Pastry Perfection has been a Boise favorite for decades, but for our family, it’s also become part of a birthday tradition. Over the years, they’ve made some pretty unforgettable cakes for our daughter Evelyn, along with plenty of pastries we definitely didn’t need an excuse to bring home. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals