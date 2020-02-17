Idaho Pair Forced to Repay Customers for Fishing Trip Vacations

A Meridian business has been shut down and forced be repay customers who didn't get the Alaskan fishing trips they paid for.

The Idaho Attorney General's office announced the court settlement with Access Life's Adventure, LLC, owned by Craig Fletcher and Crystal Fletcher, that requires them to repay the people they had sold fishing trips to Alaska, but never fulfilled the commitment.

Officials say an investigation was launched in 2019 when consumers said they had paid the company thousands of dollars for the trips and were told they had been canceled shortly before the trip dates. One customer claimed he had flown to Alaska with his son, but no one picked them up at the airport as planned and later learned the trip was canceled.

Other customers were told they'd get a refund which never happened. The Attorney General said the Fletchers will have to repay 25 customers and will not be allowed to advertise or sell vacation packages, or related goods, in Idaho or to customers living in Idaho for ten years.