Idaho’s Strongest Second Amendment City

Idahoans love their firearms. The Gem State reliably ranks as one of the top states for gun rights in the country.

It wasn't always that way, but thanks to the diligent work of activists and legislators strengthened the Second Amendment in Idaho. However, have you ever wondered what city in Idaho is the most Second Amendment friendly? If a poll were taken based on freedoms or rights, Star, Idaho would win that title without any close competition.

Star became the state's first Second Amendment Sanctuary City. Last July, the city council passed that resolution, reports the Idaho Press. Other cities have followed Star's example, including its neighbor Eagle. However, Star has truly one special designation that is rarely matched in the country.

Star residents fire their guns within city limits. It's not unusual to hear the sound of gunshots throughout the city of Star, especially during hunting season. The Idaho Press defined how many firearm freedoms there are in Star: 'Justin Elliot, an officer of the Eagle Police Department, used to work in Star and said there are no firearm restrictions there whatsoever.'

Eagle's City Council recently voted to allow hunting/firing their weapons within the city limits on private property 20 acres or larger.

We asked Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick to share his thoughts on Star's pro gun culture. Hunting has a long tradition in the United States; one that allowed individuals and families to sustain themselves as our country grew.

Star's Mayor Responds:

"Hunting has a long tradition in the United States; one that allowed individuals and families to sustain themselves as our country grew. When hunters use a firearm or bow it is their responsibility to make certain they are following hunter's safety rules, including:

* Treat every firearm with the same respect due a loaded gun.

* Control the direction of your firearm's muzzle.

* Be sure of your target and what is beyond it.

* Never point your firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot.

Shooting sports are very safe, and the City of Star fully supports those wishing to hunt as long as they do so in a safe and respectable manner. Never point your firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot."

Has Star's Second Amendment status hurt its growth? Not according to the Wall Street Journal, that profiled the Idaho town in a recent profile article. You can read that story here.

