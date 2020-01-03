Kevin Miller Show 1/3/20

Kevin Miller interviews David Bozell from For America a non profit non watch dog group. They discuss the year's biggest stories in politics and news. General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has reportedly been killed in an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport. The attack, which also claimed the life of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, occurred Friday morning, officials say. The strike occurred just hours after seven people were killed by a missile that struck the airport. Officials with PMF and Iran are blaming the U.S. for both attacks. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have run high since Wednesday, when Iran-backed militias raided the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In response, the military has deployed an additional 750 soldiers to the Middle East. Kevin Miller asks the following questions: Is the U.S. close to going to war with Iran? Do you understand what's causing problems between the U.S. and Iran? Kevin Miller continues to cover the Iraq situation. Tensions between Iran and the U.S. continue to rise in the wake of an airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the U.S., while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called it a "heinous crime". The Pentagon says the airstrike was ordered by President Trump in retaliation for a recent attack by protesters on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. Trump tweeted that Soleimani was responsible for "the deaths of millions" and "should have been taken out many years ago".

7am

8am