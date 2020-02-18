Lowe’s Staffing Up For Spring in Boise

As I walked out to my car this morning, it didn't matter how tired I was because the second that I opened my front door, I was quickly hit in the face with some COLD temperatures. That's right-- even though it's feeling more and more like Spring during the afternoons, each morning is a cruel reminder that we aren't there just yet.

Even though we aren't there just yet, with new seasons come new seasonal jobs and Spring, in particular, can be a busy time here in the Treasure Valley. Folks here love to get their yards, homes, and gardens dialed in once the weather picks up. In fact, there's such a jump in these types of projects the Lowe's locations in Boise are wanting to staff up!

Across all locations in the Treasure Valley, approximately 150 season employees will be brought on to help Lowe's get through what is always a busy time of year! Looking for a side gig? This could be yours! Maybe it can even turn into a long-term thing!

Lowe's will be holding hiring events on Wednesday, February 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and anyone can walk in to interview. Some jobs may even be offered right on the spot! Full-time, Part-time, and seasonal positions will all be offered.

For more on the open positions, click HERE.