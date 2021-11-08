Meet Idaho’s Youngest Influencer

Social media is ubiquitous in our society. It's hard to define its impact on our lives every day. We hear the stories of unknowns who post a video on youtube, Facebook, and now TikTok, who suddenly gain fame and fortune. Everyone on any social media platform yearns to become the next Nathan Apodaca, aka Dog Face, from the TikTok video that transformed his life.

Move over Justin Bieber, meet Briggs Darrington, Idaho's newest influencer who's already collecting over one thousand dollars a month, reports KSL.com. Briggs has almost twenty-five thousand Instagram followers thanks to his parents who live in Idaho Falls. The couple began a website that dealt with the challenges and opportunities of traveling.

Jess Darrington, his mother, shared her thoughts with us on how it all began. "Yes. I started Where Is Briggs with the idea that I could share our travels, specifically showing what it took to travel with a baby, with our friends and family so I could keep it separate from our business, Part-Time Tourists. I never thought that it would explode as it did. Turns out, there was a large market of new parents, mainly moms, that wanted to learn how to travel with their babies and we filled that niche."

The couple tells KSL/East Idaho News that they believe that Briggs's Instagram page generates roughly one thousand dollars a month. The couple continues to travel, and young Briggs has already flown over forty-five flights while just turning a year old recently. The young globe trotter has flown to Alaska, Hawaii, and New Mexico. The sky's the limit for this young Idaho family.

