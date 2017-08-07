Monday 08/07/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Today's guests: 6 a.m. - Steve Ackerman of Competitive Edge Research talks Idaho politics with the host ; 7 a.m. - Longtime Boise financial planner and radio talk show host Dave Petso with his weekly market outlook ; 7:35 a.m. - Fox News Radio's Rachel Sutherland reports congress is making sure investigations against Trump can continue indefinitely ; 8 a.m. - best-selling author and former federal prosecutor Chuck Ambrose joisn the host from his home in the Treasure Valley ; 8:35 a.m. - Fox News' Jared Halpern has reaction to Jeff Session's leak crackdown.