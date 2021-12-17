Need Last Minute Gift Ideas? Local Idaho Made Presents Here

Handmade Idaho is a locally owned and operated company that focuses on local artists and makers. Right now, until December 26th, Handmade Idaho has a Pop-Up Shop located in the Boise Towne Square Mall on the first level right outside of Kohls.

This pop-up shop has over 40 LOCAL artists and makers. with so much to offer including jewelry, paper goods, apparel, pottery, bath + body, wood, glass, artisan foods, gift boxes, and more!

Here's just a few for example:

Handmade Idaho: Shop Local

Here are a few more locally owned and operated shops that feature Idaho artists, makers, and creators. Shop local and support our community this holiday season!

Mixed Greens (located in downtown Boise)

Re-Pop Gifts (located in downtown Boise)

Dragonfly (located in downtown Boise)