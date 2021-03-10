New Nonstop Flights From Boise To Chicago & Austin Announced

I love going to music festivals. Not all music festivals. I prefer one's that are held within city limits. For example Sasquatch or Watershed at the Gorge... not my jam. The drive to the middle of nowhere is ok, but the drive back is the worst. If you're the camping type I'm sure the Gorge is fine but if you like to shower and sleep in a comfy hotel with air conditioning then you're like me and prefer music festivals like Lollapalooza or Austin City Limits. I'm so excited because getting to Chicago or Austin hasn't been a piece of cake even if you were flying. Until now there was at least one or two stops that had to be made to get to either destination. I'm happy to share that it's all about to change. Alaska Airlines just announced nonstop flights to Chicago and Austin. Did I mention how excited I am?

"Alaska Airlines' announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise's residents and visitors," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a ktvb interview. "The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future."

When do these nonstop flight start? June 17, 2021. These flights will be offered daily and provided year-round.