Non Essential Local Businesses Defying The Stay At Home Order

You might of read my blog yesterday about Slicks Bar in Nampa ignoring the stay at home order and opening for business this Saturday. Apparently the anti stay at home order rally at the capitol inspired others and Slicks Bar is not alone.

As announced Monday by the owner at the Capitol rally, Middleton Fitness decided that they needed to get back to business and their doors are now open. Idaho Cheer is a holding outdoor classes limited to 10 people and is advertising to parents via email.

How is this possible? What are the consequences? Hear say is that Boise Police is not enforcing the misdemeanor but that's not case in Rathdrum, Idaho. A woman and her husband we're hosting a yard sale at their home when they were given a citation punishable by up to six months in jail or a $1000 fine for violating the governor's order. Needless to say It will be interesting to see what happens to these local businesses who are clearly breaking the law.