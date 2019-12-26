Parents of Missing Idaho Kids Accused of Being in Secret Cult

These two Idaho kids have been missing for months and new information says their parents were involved in a secret cult.

According to radaronline.com, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow have not been seen since September.

Chad Daybell and his new wife, Lori Vallow disappeared from their home in Rexburg after authorities started questioning them about their missing children. "JJ" has special needs and he was adopted by Lori Vallow and her late husband, Charles, when he was a baby.

The kid's aunt has now come forward saying that Chad Daybell leads the cult "Preparing A People." He's a former member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who has since been excommunicated. Daybell has also written several books focusing on the end of the world.

Kay Woodcock believes that "Preparing a People" has to do with the deaths of Chad Daybell's late wife, Lori Vallow's late husband, and the disappearance of the two children. Daybell's late-wife died from a mysterious illness about a month after the kids disappeared and Lori's former husband, Charles was shot and killed in July. Lori and Chad got married just days after his wife died.

Lori Vallow never reported her children missing. Instead, cops were alerted by worried family members.

The couple's attorney, Sean Bartholick, released this statement to Fox News.