President Trump vs Joe Biden: What to Watch for Tonight

We're just hours away from the last debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden. Please join us tonight at the Terrace Drive In in Caldwell. Here's what to look out for during the Last Dance.THE TRUMP RULES

The Presidential Debate Commission has changed the rules for tonight's debate. They will mute the candidates mics to make sure no one interrupts one while the other is speaking. Look for the president to bait Joe Biden into responding to his speeches instead of answering the questions. The president will do his best to try to rattle Joe.

THE MODERATOR'S BIAS

NBC's Kristen Welker will be tonight's moderator. It's quite a leap for a White House Corespondent. Usually moderators are network anchors. Clearly, she is the future of NBC News. However, her parents are big donors to the Democratic Party as the president and others have pointed out. Will Welker pull a Chris Wallace and debate the president or let the two candidates duke it out?

HUNTER BIDEN

Look for President Trump to bring up the vice president's son early in the debate. How the vice president and the moderator handle it will tell the tale of the night. Experts are urging Biden to hit back alleging the president has a Chinese Bank Account. We'll see how fair Welker is if she fails to ask a follow up question.

THE DEBATE TOPICS

Do you find it odd that foreign policy will not be discussed at tonight's debate? Along with the economy, foreign policy has been one of the president's most successful programs during his administration.

Here are tonight's topics:

FIGHTING COVID

RACE IN AMERICA

NATIONAL SECURITY

CLIMATE CHANGE

LEADERSHIP

AMERICAN FAMILIES