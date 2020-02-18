Red Lobster Is Making A Big Change

One of the great things about America is our access to unlimited! Unlimited wifi, unlimited re-fills, never ending pasta, chips and salsa, you get the idea. Now do we always need unlimited versions of everything? Probably not. Red Lobster has thought this through and is making a big change that is hurting my chubby guy soul.

There was no big announcement about it, but quietly, Red Lobster has done away with their never ending Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Which, by the way, may be at the top of top of my favorites list when it comes to unlimited things.

I'm a huge fan of Olive Garden's bread sticks, an even bigger fan of any establishment that immediately serves you chips and salsa when you sit down, but Red Lobsters biscuits are on another level. Truly!

The good news is, they're not going away. And maybe this is a good thing! Ever eat so much bread and drink so much soda before a meal that you're like "okay, i'm good. check please!"? Yeah, me neither.

The other good news is that you can still buy the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix at the grocery store, so we're not doomed by any means. Really, writing this article has just raised my awareness of the fact that you can make them at home. I wish those were limited too, as I mentioned in a blog yesterday, my wedding is coming very quickly and I need to drop some poundage so I should probably thank Red Lobster for doing this. I haven't yet visited Red Lobster in Boise since I've been here and I'm thinking I'll stay away until after the wedding, and then it's ON!