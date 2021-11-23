Just because the temperature is dropping and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn't mean that straw maze season has to end. After a successful first fall season, this new attraction invites your family to get "Lost in Christmas!"

Last year, we stumbled across a Christmas-themed straw maze in Burley and thought to ourselves, "Yes, this is worth the two-and-a-half-hour drive to check it out." Many of you thought the same thing, but then what happened? The holiday season got busy and you never found time to make the trip. You've suffered an extreme amount of holiday FOMO ever since.

Facebook/Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Well, miss out no more! Because there is a second "Lost in Christmas" straw maze opening in Idaho this Christmas and it's literally in our backyard. Since the fall season ended at Shindig Farms in Nampa, the elves there have been busy stringing up lights in and over the hay bales that made up their incredibly challenging straw maze. They're also putting a canopy of lights over their slides and zip line features.

It's a lot of work to flip the maze from fall to winter, but according to their Facebook page, they'll be ready to open for the winter season on Thursday, December 2. In addition to the maze, slides and zip lines, Shindig Farms plans on offering wagon rides, mechanical bull rides and swing rides along with Christmas music and sweet treats. They'll also have a selection of Christmas trees for you to take home!

So just how challenging is this maze? These were some of the reviews we found on Google Reviews and Facebook after Shindig Farm's fall season! FYI, because this is the first season for Shindig Farms they don't have any pictures of their maze yet. These are pictures from their sister maze in Burley that they're copying for the Nampa location.

