Remember Our Unusually Snowy Winter? Ready for Another One?

Remember the fun of last winter? The Snow that seemed to line our driveways for months on end? Ready for another round? That's what the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts.

The 2018 Old Farmer's Almanac arrived at our offices this week, and upon investigation into what our area can expect, it's likely going to more of the same this winter.

It looks like the Idaho Statesman got the same message, and as I read their take on things, it started to sink in that we could have the a groundhog day all our own.

Our winter last year featured 38.8 inches of snow between December and February, and became our most snowy winter since record collecting began.

The Almanac's prediction this year is that our region can expect a "colder than normal" winter with, you guessed it, "above average snowfall."