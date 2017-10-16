At first we were forced to watch the ‘House of Cards’ in English. It was necessary to know all the main problems of the United States of America. Tax problems, the problem of gays, sexual minorities, weapons … You were given a list of media that you had to monitor and comment on — New York Times, Washington Post. It was necessary to look through all this and understand the general trend, what people were writing about, what they are arguing about. And then get into the dispute yourself to kindle it, try to rock the boat.