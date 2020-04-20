The First Vacations After Quarantine Will Be Road Trips

When things open up again and we start to travel, road trips will be huge. And there are seven Idaho roads that you'll want to be on.

The weather is starting to warm up and we've been cooped up for a month, and hitting the road is starting to sound like a really good idea.

As things start to open up again and we're able to move around, road trips will be a great way to blow off some steam, and we won't have to leave Idaho to find some really good adventures.

Wide Open Country came up with 7 Roads With The Best Windshield Views In All Of Idaho, and although it was pre-quarantine, these ideas will really be a breath of fresh air this spring or summer, or whenever we're able to leave the house and just go.

Elk River Backcountry Byway - It's a 57-mile road with some of the best scenery in North Central Idaho. It's rugged at times and imperfect, which with probably the greatest reason to love it. It runs from Orofino to Elk River and crosses the Clearwater River.

- It's a 57-mile road with some of the best scenery in North Central Idaho. It's rugged at times and imperfect, which with probably the greatest reason to love it. It runs from Orofino to Elk River and crosses the Clearwater River. Pend Oreille Scenic Byway - This one is 33 miles and starts around Sandpoint, Idaho and gives you views of Lake Pend Oreille, the Clark Fork River, and Schweitzer Ski Area. A true breath of fresh air.

- This one is 33 miles and starts around Sandpoint, Idaho and gives you views of Lake Pend Oreille, the Clark Fork River, and Schweitzer Ski Area. A true breath of fresh air. International Selkirk Loop - This 280-mile loop takes you through northern Idaho, Canada, and eastern Washington. You'll see the Selkirk Mountains in the background. It's like the nature live streams you might watch on the smart TV, but better. Because it's not on a screen.

- This 280-mile loop takes you through northern Idaho, Canada, and eastern Washington. You'll see the Selkirk Mountains in the background. It's like the nature live streams you might watch on the smart TV, but better. Because it's not on a screen. City of Rocks Backcountry Byway - This 50-mile trek runs along the Albion Mountain Range and gives you scenes from the City of Rocks National Preserve. After hours of screens during quarantine, getting out to see some geologic wonders will be exactly what we need.

- This 50-mile trek runs along the Albion Mountain Range and gives you scenes from the City of Rocks National Preserve. After hours of screens during quarantine, getting out to see some geologic wonders will be exactly what we need. Thousand Springs Scenic Highway - This route starts in Hagerman and takes you to Shoshone Falls, Thousand Springs State Park, the Perrine Bridge, Hagerman Fossil Beds, and more. It's not far from Boise and only takes about an hour and a half.

- This route starts in Hagerman and takes you to Shoshone Falls, Thousand Springs State Park, the Perrine Bridge, Hagerman Fossil Beds, and more. It's not far from Boise and only takes about an hour and a half. Payette River Scenic Byway - This one is also close to Boise. You'll follow the Payette River and wind your way through Horseshoe Bend, Cascade, and McCall. Ponderosa State Park on Payette Lake might be a good picnic spot and a good place for pics with the kids.

- This one is also close to Boise. You'll follow the Payette River and wind your way through Horseshoe Bend, Cascade, and McCall. Ponderosa State Park on Payette Lake might be a good picnic spot and a good place for pics with the kids. Salmon River Scenic Byway - This road follows the path of Lewis and Clark and takes about three hours. You'll see everything from hot springs to ghost towns, and the huge Frank Church River Of No Return Wilderness. And then we will return, feeling refreshed and aired off.

After the coronavirus situation passes, it's safe to say that staycations won't be happening for a while, and road trips will be part of the first phase of travel recovery. We gotta get loose!

Scenic road trips without big crowds might be just the thing we need to start our new lives.