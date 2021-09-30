This $3.9 Million Eagle Mansion With Its Own Beach is Like Stepping Into a Fairytale

If you've always dreamed of owning a home on the beach, but at the same time can't see yourself leaving the Treasure Valley, this could very well be your dream home!

While the homes are expensive, waterfront property is one of the cool parts about living in Eagle. Developments like Mace River Ranch, Legacy, Moon Lake Ranch and Laguna Pointe planned private lakes and ponds for the residents who call those neighborhoods home. Sure, they're too small for boats and jet skis, but they're wonderful places for kayak or paddle board enthusiasts. Many of them have private docks to make those hobbies even easier.

They're also a wonderful place to go dip your toes in the water, sip on a glass of your favorite Sunnyslope wine and unwind from a hectic workday without leaving your own yard! If you close your eyes, you can picture yourself there, can't you?

Well, one lucky buyer will have the opportunity to live out that fantasy in real life! One of those incredible waterfront properties just hit the market and if you were to hit Saturday's $620 million Powerball jackpot, it's totally in your budget!

Take a look around and see if you can picture yourself living here! It may not be one of the castle homes like the Warm Springs Castle or Castle Gardens in Kuna, but the interior certainly does feel that way!

Impressed by what you see? Then let's get you the cash to make this your ACTUAL dream home. Here's the luckiest stores in the Treasure Valley to buy your Powerball ticket at!

