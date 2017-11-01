It was just three days ago that actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to sexually assault him when the Star Trek: Discovery actor was only 14 years old. Shortly after BuzzFeed published the story, Spacey publicly came out as gay. However the conversation hasn’t stopped and Rapp speaking out has inspired more men to do the same. As of Wednesday, new allegations of sexual assault and misconduct have emerged against Spacey.

Three men have come forward with stories about unwanted advances from the Oscar winner over the past several days. Documentary filmmaker Tony Montana told RadarOnline about a time he was groped by Spacey when he encountered the actor in a Los Angeles bar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar,” Montana told the site. “He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.” Montana said Spacey then followed him into the restroom, which Montana pushed the actor out of.

One unidentified man spoke to BBC about an incident with Spacey from years ago. The man says he met Spacey at a summer theater in 1984 when he was 16, and was later invited to Spacey’s New York home when he was 17 years old. In the BBC video interview, the man describes an evening in which Spacey put his hand on the man’s thigh, invited him to sleep in his bed, and when the man refused, Spacey allegedly “was sobbing from his bed.” The next morning the man claims he woke up to find Spacey’s head on his stomach with his arms wrapped about him “affectionately.” “He was in his underwear, I was fully clothed,” the man described. At the time, the man burst into tears and says Spacey eventually backed off. “I was uncomfortable at best, traumatized at worst,” he told BBC.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazavo took to his Facebook to reveal he had multiple uncomfortable encounters with Spacey at The Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015. In his post, as translated from Spanish to English by the New York Daily News, Cavazavo wrote, “It appears that all that was needed was a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a local joke (in very bad taste).”