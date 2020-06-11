What Does Stage 4 –The Final Reopening Stage Look Like For Idaho

Governor Brad Little held the press conference today which every business owner and citizen of Idaho had been anxiously awaiting. Would Idaho move into the final reopening phase? That was the question on everyone’s mind? According to Dr. Christine Hahn Idaho did see a surge in COVID cases in July. During the press conference she clarified that the reason for the increase is because the amount of tests being administered has gone from 4-5000 per week to 10,000 the last week of May. Despite the increase in positive cases Idaho met the requirements for the final stage.

So what happens next?