What Idaho Metro has the Least People in Poverty?

Idaho has had a massive influx of people from all over moving here. Reasons vary for the incomers but it is safe to say they are coming for a better way of life. Since the stupid pandemic took over the states in early 2020 many peoples way of life was severely altered. With hundreds of thousands losing their jobs, their businesses, and even their homes. Americans were displaced and as a country we are trying to rebound as the second Delta surge pushes on. How are metros in Idaho doing to keep people above the poverty line?

24/7 Wall St. pulled and analyzed data from Metros in each state from the 2019 U.S. Census. They reviewed one-year estimates of the percentage of people who live below the poverty line in each metropolitan area. In 2019, 12.3% of Americans had incomes below the poverty line. The U.S. Department of Health and Human services sets the official poverty threshold at an annual income of no more than approximately $26,000 for a family of four.

According to this latest census data Idaho's poverty line is 11.2% just below the national average at 12.3%. Mississippi has the highest poverty rate of any state, at 19.6%. While most other states have most likely gone up in poverty with the influx of people moving to Idaho, ours has most likely gone down since the pandemic started. That is just a guess though, until we have another census we wont know what the impact and rebound has been in Idaho. One thing we know is which Metro in the state has the lowest amount of people living in or under the poverty line.

According to this study, Idaho Falls has the least Idahoans per capita living under the poverty line. With the poverty rate being 8.5%, neatly 3% lower than the states average. Idaho Falls has 12,845 people living under the poverty line. The entire state of Idaho has 195,984. The Median household income in Idaho Falls is $63,616, compared to the state average of $60,999.

